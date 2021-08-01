UTSA to change most classes to online first three weeks of the semester

The UTSA website said that classes will begin with most scheduled classes meeting online from August 23 to September 12.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced most classes will be held online for the first three weeks of the semester.

UTSA also said a testing requirement will be put into place for students, faculty and staff.

Campus dining will be available with modified hours of operation.

Many locations, including the Roadrunner Café and multiple venues in the John Peace Library, will be open to support on-campus students, faculty and staff.

Large on-campus gatherings will be limited to fewer than 50 participants or less than 50% of the venue capacity. Outdoor events will be managed to reduce density as appropriate. External visitors and on-campus events coordinated by external guests are discouraged.

The announcement comes as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the San Antonio area. As of Tuesday, August 10, 1,914 additional COVID-positive cases were reported.

The seven-day moving average of new cases is 1,353 per day.