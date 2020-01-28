AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the University of Texas at Austin are calling on the school to change the way it handles sexual misconduct.

Recently, the KVUE Defenders found that several university employees violated sexual misconduct policy but kept their jobs. Students have been protesting for months, saying those employees should've been fired.

Monday night, campus leaders saw and heard firsthand what students think about the university's policies.

"Why are faculty who are found in violation of sexual misconduct policies still allowed to teach at this university?" one student asked.

RELATED:

17 sexual misconduct violations at UT Austin since Nov. 2017, records show

University of Texas students ask for a list of professors guilty of sexual misconduct

UT students interrupt class of professor who violated sexual misconduct policies

At the forum, students silently held up signs that read "no" when they didn't like what the university's panel had to say. Eventually, they brought back a chant they first used during protests: "Fire the abusers."

UT President Greg Fenves said he truly wants to hear what the students have to say.

"It will take some time to – to make those changes. But listening to you and your fellow students here has been very meaningful and very important to me," Fenves said.

UT leaders said they're going to take comments from Monday's meeting and consider policy changes. They have also hired a law firm to work on issues surrounding sexual misconduct.

WATCH: KVUE Defenders: Sexual misconduct violations at UT Austin revealed

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police homicide unit investigating mother after child dies from reported fall

It's almost legal for you to grow hemp in Texas

After 33 years, Dale Dudley has his last morning show on KLBJ

Gov. Abbott receives briefing on coronavirus, says Texas is working vigilantly