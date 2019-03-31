SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a U.S. Marshal is facing felony drug charges after his arrest at a San Antonio strip club.

Police say Reynaldo Chavera, II, was arrested Saturday at 7:43 a.m. at the XTC Cabaret on Sable Lane.

Police say Chavera was asked to leave by security, but he refused.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The U.S. Marshals released this statement in response to the arrest:

"We are aware of allegations of the arrest of a US Marshals Service employee by the San Antonio Police Department in the early morning hours on Saturday. The US Marshals Service takes seriously any allegation of misconduct by its employees which do not reflect our core values of justice, integrity and service. Any information on the alleged arrest will be provided by the arresting agency."