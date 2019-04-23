SAN ANTONIO — Unfortunately for San Antonio drivers, the westbound main lanes of US Highway 90 near Loop 410 will remain closed through the night.

According to a release from SAWS, wet weather is delaying the final stages of repair after a sewer main collapsed Tuesday morning underneath the highway.

One westbound frontage lane remains open.

If you can find other alternate routes around the area, you are encouraged to do so.

SAWS crews hope to finalize filling the repair hole and laying asphalt over it on Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates.