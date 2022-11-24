Man missing from Carnival Valor found alive in Gulf of Mexico

Carnival Cruise Line said that a man was reported missing around noon Thursday while the ship was on its was to Cozumel.

NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor sailing in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday.

In a statement to WWL-TV, Carnival Cruise Line said that a man was reported missing around noon Thursday while the ship was on its way to Cozumel. The missing passenger was with his sister at a bar Wednesday evening and reportedly left around 11 p.m. to use the restroom. The man did not return to his stateroom that evening, and his sister reported him missing around noon.

The cruise line said announcements and a search were made on the ship. The Valor then began retracing its route to support search and rescue efforts.

The Coast Guard said several crews began searching the Gulf of Mexico around 2:30 p.m. About six hours later, a cargo ship identifid as CRINIS spotted a person in the water and alerted the Coast Guard.

A MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew "hoisted the man onto the helicopter." The USCG said the man was responsive at the time of the rescue and was transferred to awaiting medical personnel at New Orleans Lakefront Airport. The man is hospitalized in a stable condition.

“We are beyond grateful that this case ended with a positive outcome," said Lt. Seth Gross, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. "It took a total team effort from Coast Guard watchstanders, response crews, and our professional maritime partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and get him to safety. If not for the alert crew aboard the motor vessel Crinis, this case could have had a much more difficult ending.”

BREAKING: The man who went overboard the #carnivalvalor has been pulled from the water ALIVE nearly 24 hours after he was last seen. Coast Guard says he is receiving medical attn. @wwltv https://t.co/Z0mWNiwNg0 — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) November 25, 2022

The ship departed from New Orleans on November 23, bound for stops in Cozumel and Progreso on its five-day cruise. The ship is set to return to Port NOLA on November 28.

The missing man’s name has not been released.

This is not the first person to go missing from the Carnival Valor this year. In February, a 32-year-old woman jumped overboard 150 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.