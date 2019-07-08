FREER, Texas — A female Mexican national driving a white SUV was arrested Aug. 3 at the Freer Border Patrol Checkpoint on U.S Highway 59 for possession of cocaine.

It happened when the woman stopped at the entrance of the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint for a routine immigration inspection. During the inspection, a canine alerted agents who then called for a secondary inspection.

During that inspection, agents found 45 bundles of cocaine weighing a total of 116.49 Ibs. Agents said the bundle of cocaine had an estimated value of $3,727,680.

Agents arrested the driver of the vehicle and the case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

