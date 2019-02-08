SAN ANTONIO — Note: Video above is file video from a previous story

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Friday a 19-year-old inmate who tried to commit suicide on July 27 has died.

Ashanti Taylor was first booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on July 6, 2019 for a charge of Terroristic Threat on Family. She was being held on an $800 bond.

She was found unresponsive in her cell and taken to the hospital. BCSO said Taylor died at approximately 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office reported her death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards according to standard procedures.

Reports obtained by KENS 5 Eyewitness News on Tuesday show that when the Taylor was booked, she told staff she planned to take her own life "the first chance she got." The report said that all detention staff were advised of the outcry.

The Sheriff's Office said at the time that it did believe, based on preliminary information, that regular cell checks were done on time in this case. It is unclear whether there were additional checks because of the noted mental health concern.

The Bexar County Sheriff released a written statement Tuesday, reading:

"At approximately 11:04 p.m. on July 27, a 19 year old female inmate housed at the Adult Detention Center- Annex was discovered unresponsive by the living unit officer who was conducting her face-to-face observation check.

Deputies and medical staff within the Detention Center responded immediately to the incident and began performing life saving measures.

The San Antonio Fire Department was dispatched to the Detention Center Annex for further treatment. The 19 year old female was transported to the Downtown Baptist Hospital where she is currently on life support.

The 19 year old inmate was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on July 6, 2019 for Terroristic Threat on Family.

As per standard procedure, the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation into this incident."

Converse PD was also notified in keeping with standard protocol in custodial deaths, based on the Sandra Bland Act.