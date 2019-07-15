SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued, according to police.

No further information was given.

Previous story:

The Cibolo Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man who they say has cognitive impairment.

Jose Trevino was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on July 15 at 209 Rawe Avenue in Cibolo. Police say he was driving a red, 2001 Ford F150 with Texas license plate 6MSVD.

Police say he is 5’ 7”, weighs 185 lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and police say he could be a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information, contact the Cibolo Police Department y at 210-619-1272.