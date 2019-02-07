The Cleveland Police Department has safely located a missing teen who was believed to be endangered.

Police say 14-year-old Satina McDade had last been seen at a convenience store located near East 163rd and St. Clair Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday. Satina was with an older man believed to be in his 40s driving a blue/gray newer model Infinity QX50.

A friend of Satina's told police that she was with the pair, but left when she learned the unknown man would be taking them to Akron or Canton.

However, authorities say Satina was found Wednesday morning. She has since been returned home.