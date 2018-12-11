HOUSTON — Frantic animal lovers in north Houston rescued two frightened puppies that had been trapped in a storm drain for weeks.

Cameras were rolling and cheers erupted when the little dogs were lifted out of the drain, just minutes apart.

Rescuers wrapped the shivering dogs in blankets and they appeared to be OK.

Neighbors had already rescued six of the eight puppies that fell down a manhole weeks ago but they feared time was running out for the last two.

Members of an animal rescue group called Reggie's Friends said they've been calling for help to save the last two pups since Thursday.

HFD and HPD crews came out Monday morning and popped some manhole covers to help the rescuers. They helped search for awhile but had to leave, according to the group.

The rescuers put a ladder into the water late Monday morning, hoping to lure the pups to safety as they raced against time.

"The temps are gonna drop tonight, more rain is on the way and it's really hard to know that these puppies could die," said one rescuer before the pups were pulled to safety.

