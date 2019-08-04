SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Police say the woman's family has been found.

Previous story below:

---------

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help finding the family of a woman who was found confused in an area on the northwest side.

Ana Diaz Herrera was found walking around Addersley and Garden Path, which is in a neighborhood near Loop 1604 and Braun Road.

Police said in a press release that is not a criminal case.

If you know how to find her family, please call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.