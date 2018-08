WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed after a small helicopter crashed Tuesday in Williamson County, officials told our sister station KVUE.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on County Road 346 near Granger.

It is unknown how many people were on board the plane.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department said electric lines were down in the area.

