SAN ANTONIO — Pancakes, donuts, mimosas, cocktails, and much more was on offer at the "United We Brunch" event at La Cantera Resort on Saturday.

The event was sold out, and the crowds braved the sweltering heat to sample some of the best brunch options in the city. Indoor areas with more vendors gave people a chance to escape the heat.

It's the fifth year of the event, which has grown every year

More than 40 vendors showed off their best stuff, ranging from waffles to whiskey shots. Some of the restaurants included Liberty Bar, newcomer Eastside Kitchenette, Boiler House, The General Public and more.

There was also fan favorites like Cereal Killer Sweets, The Jerk Shack, Scooped and the Art of Donut.

Of course, there were offerings from La Cantera Resort's house restaurant, Grille 254, which also hosted an after party when the event ended at 3:00 p.m.

If you missed out this year, there is always next year! Be on the lookout for tickets early, to make sure tickets don't run out again!