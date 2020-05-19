UIL working to allow Texas high schools to begin limited athletic workouts, marching band activities June 8

The UIL says they will release more information as details are finalized.

TYLER, Texas — The University Interscholastic League says they are working with state officials to allow Texas high schools to begin limited athletic workouts and marching band activities in June.

According to a statement from the UIL, the activities are scheduled to resume on June 8, with approval from proper officials.

On April 17, the UIL announced they would cancel the remaining 2019-2020 school year athletic and extra-curricular events, following Gov. Greg Abbott's closure of Texas schools due to the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, fall conditioning and workout dates for football are as follows:

*5A and 6A schools without spring training and all 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and incoming freshmen

August 3 - First day of conditioning (No contact activities permitted. No contact equipment except helmets may be worn.)

August 8 - First day of full contact

August 13 - First scrimmage

August 20 - Second scrimmage (5-day rule applies)

August 27 - Third scrimmage (Schools opting for a third scrimmage shall not play during week one)

*5A and 6A schools with spring training

August 10 - First day of conditioning

August 15 - First day of full contact

August 20 - First scrimmage

August 27 - Second scrimmage (schools opting for a second scrimmage shall not play during week one)

According to the UIL, high school football games are slated to resume on Thursday, August 27.