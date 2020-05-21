Typhoon Texas Austin to reopen after Gov. Abbott May 26 order

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid Gov. Greg Abbott's order to reopen water parks, Typhoon Texas Austin announced on Facebook Live they would be reopening starting May 29.
There are the steps you need to follow to be ready for Typhoon Texas' reopening:
1. Get a pass. You can get your pass on typhoontexas.com.
2. Make a reservation. All customers must make a reservation before going to the park.
3. Choose your party size.
HERE IS THE REOPENING ANNOUNCEMENT:
This comes after the water park announced May 21 it would not be reopening on Memorial Day weekend.
Typhoon Texas officials issued this statement to KVUE:
"Typhoon Texas will open as soon as permitted by state leadership. In the meantime, in preparation for operating within expected capacity and social distancing guidelines, the waterpark has removed several loungers, cabanas and seating areas to help parties keep a safe distance from one another. Typhoon Texas has added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, event spaces and at food and beverage outlets while decals will indicate where guests can stand in line for attractions.
Restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting while loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves."
Typhoon Texas Austin also addressed the closure in a Facebook Live posted on May 21:
"Our regular season is usually Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, but unfortunately, at this time, we are not opening Memorial Day weekend," the video stated. "We want to continue to follow and adhere to the health and state official guidelines, but we are ready. Our team is getting ready behind the scenes."
Season pass holders will have received an email from the company regarding the 2020 season pass. For more information, visit typhoontexas.com/updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott lifts 14-day quarantine restrictions for travelers