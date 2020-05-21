Typhoon Texas Austin to reopen after Gov. Abbott May 26 order

Typhoon Texas will reopen after Gov. Abbott's May 26 order to reopen water parks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid Gov. Greg Abbott's order to reopen water parks, Typhoon Texas Austin announced on Facebook Live they would be reopening starting May 29.

There are the steps you need to follow to be ready for Typhoon Texas' reopening:

1. Get a pass. You can get your pass on typhoontexas.com.

2. Make a reservation. All customers must make a reservation before going to the park.

3. Choose your party size.

HERE IS THE REOPENING ANNOUNCEMENT:

THE BIG REVEAL IS FINALLY HERE We've been working around the clock for SAFE. CLEAN. FUN. this summer! 😎 🚨Watch LIVE now to find out how to visit Typhoon Texas in 2020! 🌊 Posted by Typhoon Texas Austin on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

This comes after the water park announced May 21 it would not be reopening on Memorial Day weekend.

Typhoon Texas officials issued this statement to KVUE:

"Typhoon Texas will open as soon as permitted by state leadership. In the meantime, in preparation for operating within expected capacity and social distancing guidelines, the waterpark has removed several loungers, cabanas and seating areas to help parties keep a safe distance from one another. Typhoon Texas has added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, event spaces and at food and beverage outlets while decals will indicate where guests can stand in line for attractions.

Restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting while loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves."

Typhoon Texas Austin also addressed the closure in a Facebook Live posted on May 21:

Typhoon Today 5-21-20 🗣#UPDATE: Join us 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄🔴 on Typhoon Today with John and Cierra as they share what's the scoop for this week! Get the answers to our most frequently asked questions including information regarding opening day. For continues updates, please visit www.typhoontexas.com/updates 𝐖𝐄'𝐋𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍! 😎 Posted by Typhoon Texas Austin on Thursday, May 21, 2020

"Our regular season is usually Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, but unfortunately, at this time, we are not opening Memorial Day weekend," the video stated. "We want to continue to follow and adhere to the health and state official guidelines, but we are ready. Our team is getting ready behind the scenes."

Season pass holders will have received an email from the company regarding the 2020 season pass. For more information, visit typhoontexas.com/updates.