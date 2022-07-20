x
Typhoon Texas dumps 15,000 pounds of ice into wave pool for the 'ultimate cool down'

Even Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" was in attendance.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — This record-breaking heat we've been seeing around Central Texas is no joke, but one local water park is offering a chilling solution.

On Thursday, Typhoon Texas dropped 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool.

"The ultimate Texas cool down takes place Thursday, July 21, precisely at 3 p.m. when team members dump out wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of ice to combat the sweltering summer heat," the water park said in a media advisory.

In addition to catching some icy waves, guests were welcome to enjoy two snow machines, an appearance by Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" and music from a DJ.

"Foreigner’s 'Cold as Ice' and 'Ice Ice Baby' are certain to be requested," Typhoon Texas said.

Typhoon Texas is located at 18500 TX-130 North Service Road in Pflugerville.

