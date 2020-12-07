Tyler ISD to hold special board meeting to 'discuss and take action' on names of Robert E. Lee, John Tyler high schools

A petition to rename Robert E. Lee High School on Change.org currently has more than 15,000 signatures.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Thursday evening to debate and possibly vote to change the names of both Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools, School Board President Was Washmon announced Sunday at a press conference.

Washmon said if the school board votes to change the names of the school, the board will then begin to process of renaming each school.

In the weeks since the name controversy reignited, particularly since the last board meeting, members spent time engaging with members of the Tyler community and other public leaders to discuss the possibility of changing the name of both high schools.

"Since our last board meeting, individual board members have been meeting with, listening to and getting feedback from the community on this issue," Washmon said in his prepared statement at the press conference. "These meetings have been comprised of groups of citizens and trusted individuals therein who represent a true cross section of town."

Among those in the community listed by name in the press conferences as influential people the board talked to were John Tyler legend Earl Campbell and former Tyler Mayor and current State Senator Kevin Eltife, an alumnus of Robert E. Lee High School.

"These are just two of a very long list of local leaders who have voiced their support of addressing this issue," Washmon said, flanked by board members Artis Newsome (Disctrict) and Andy Bergfeld (District 7).

Washmon said the controversy surrounding the names of the high schools, particularly Robert E. Lee, have hurt the unity of both the Tyler ISD and City of Tyler. Washmon said as both men the schools named owned slaves and served the Confederacy, changing the names of both schools will be on the agenda.

"Objectivity is a word that must permeate our thought processes and decisions as a school board," Washmon said at the close of his statement. "Although Robert E. Lee High School has sparked the debated and garnered much attention, if we apply the same set of criteria used to justify the consideration of changing it, we must also objectively apply that same criteria to John Tyler."

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests across the country, students and other members of the Tyler community led a renewed effort to change the name of both Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School. Currently, a Change.org petition demanding the district to change the name of Tyler ISD has more than 15,000 signatures.

Conversely, a rival petition to keep the name has almost 4,000 signatures.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees have not put the schools' names as an agenda item on a board meeting since the last effort to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School failed in 2018. However, the school did briefly address it at a meeting on June 22. .

