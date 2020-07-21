Tyler ISD announces timeline for renaming of high schools

The community can submitTyler ISD announces timeline of renaming of high schools name recommendations for both high schools through an online form at tylerisd.org.

Tyler ISD Board of Trustees held its first meeting Monday night since voting to change names of high schools.

During its regular monthly meeting, board members approved revisions to the local policy for naming facilities and agreed to a timeline for selecting new names for John Tyler and Robert E. Lee high schools.

“I appreciate the board’s policy work this evening and we will begin the process to select new names for the high schools as assigned to us by the Board,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We look forward to presenting them with a short list of names for consideration for both high schools at the Board Workshop on August 6.”

Beginning July 21 at 9 a.m., the community can submit name recommendations for both high schools through an online form at tylerisd.org. The submission period will close at 12 p.m. Monday, August 3.

From there, the list of suggestion will be narrowed down and presented to Dr. Marty Crawford. Per policy, Dr. Crawford will present no more than three name suggestions for each school to the Board of Trustees at the Aug. 6 Board Workshop. The Board is responsible for choosing the final facility name for each school.

“I think it’s important to have names selected in an expeditious manner in which there's a good level of student, staff, and community input,” Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon said. “The policy and process we have agreed upon appears to have all of those components. We all look forward to making a final decision on the names before we're back in school so that we can move forward from this issue with our eyes set on the future and turn our focus back to successful student outcomes.”

In naming, renaming, or modifying the name of any school building or other facility in the District, the following guidelines shall be used:

A school facility may be named after patriotic beliefs, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for District students or the community.

A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geo-graphic area, landmark, or physical attribute.

A portion of a school facility may be named after a person who has served the District or community directly. Such portions of school facilities may include (but are not limited to) theaters, gymnasiums, fields, libraries, halls or corridors, or other sub-areas of a school facility. A person whose name is considered for a portion of a school facility must have made a significant local contribution to society and/or education, and the name should lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.

The board must approve the naming of all facilities.

Tyler ISD's Superintendent presents highlights of District’s "Return to Learn" plan.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford shared an overview of the District’s Return to Learn plan to the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees during Monday night's meeting. The plan includes instructional, health, and safety guidelines the District will follow when school starts for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, August 19.

“Our administrative teams have worked diligently throughout the summer to assess health protocols along with guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) so that we are prepared to welcome students back in the classroom in August,” Dr. Crawford said. “As we all know, there are many fluid parts to these protocols, but we know we have a solid plan in place to help keep us on track in creating successful student outcomes.”

The Return to Learn plan outlines how students will receive instruction each day. Parents will choose either an In-School Instruction or a Learn@Home Digital Instruction model. The Tyler ISD Blended Learning and Digital Education (BLADE) program will allow students to move from in-school instruction to at home digital learning should the need arise. BLADE is supported by the District’s recent purchase of Canvas, a learning management system, in addition to 1:1 computers devices for all students, and enhanced WiFi access available at Tyler ISD facilities in the parking lots.