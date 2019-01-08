SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to weigh in on a plan to add an upper deck on a 19-mile stretch of I-35 through San Antonio, Comal County and Guadalupe County.

The plan is detailed in a notice to the public posted on the organization’s website.

The plan includes an expansion of I-35 from I-410 South to FM 1103, according to TxDOT. It will also include two 15-mile bridges (i.e. upper decks) between the I-35 main lanes and frontage roads from I-410 South to FM 3009. The upper decks will include an HOV lane and two general purpose lanes in each direction.

Back in July, we told you the plan included a new overpass near Cowboys Dance Hall at Loop 410 and I-35 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

A public hearing will be held on August 15 at Morgan's Wonderland on 5223 David Edwards Drive. An open house will start at 5 p.m. and the hearing will start at 6 p.m. The public comment period of this plan goes until August 30.

