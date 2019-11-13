SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for possible icy roads overnight.
The agency tweeted a video Wednesday afternoon of trucks laying down brine, which is a salty water mix, along the I-10 corridor in Kendall and Kerr counties.
Crews are still keeping an eye on temperatures in Bexar County, and are ready to go if necessary.
