KINGSVILLE, Texas — An accident just south of Kingsville, Texas, claimed the life of at least one person Tuesday and left several others with injuries.

According to the Department of Public Safety troopers, an 18-wheeler was traveling southbound in the far right lane of Highway 77 near State Highway 285 when the driver of the SUV went over the median, hitting the semi-trailer.

Authorities said a 2-year-old died at the scene and a handful of other people were hurt.

HALO-Flight transferred the driver of the SUV and a 4-year-old child to Corpus Christi Spohn Shoreline and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

A woman and another child were taken to Christus Spohn in Kingsville, along with the driver of the semi-trailer.

According to DPS troopers, the incidents like Tuesday's should remind drivers to always be on high alert.

"You gotta be able to take and make the right decision making while you're driving, you know take the right evasive action so it's essential that people be aware of what they're doing and not be on any devices, not sleep fatigue, tired while they're driving so they can be the best driver they can be," Nathan Brandley said.

The driver of the semi-truck, the woman and other child are expected to be okay.

DPS is still trying to piece together what exactly happened.