CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to the scene of a shooting at Molly's Irish Pub at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women were reportedly shot outside of the bar, which is located in the 4200 block of McArdle. One died from her injuries. The second victim was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigators found the man they say pulled the trigger after chasing him down tow blocks from the bar. The man, who has not been identified, has been taken into custody.

Police believe the victim and gunman knew each other.

3News was at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

