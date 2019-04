SAN ANTONIO — Two women were hit a car as they stepped out into traffic on the southeast side late Sunday night.

Police say they were not using a crosswalk on Clark Avenue near Goliad around 11:15 p.m.

One of the women was taken to SAMMC in critical condition. The other woman was taken to Mission Trails Baptist and her injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver who hit them did stop to help and is not facing any charges.