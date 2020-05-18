x
news

Two Taylor teens die in ATV crash, police say

Friends and loved ones of the victims held a balloon release on Sunday.

TAYLOR, Texas — Two teens died Saturday in what the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) called an ATV accident.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 pm Saturday near County Road 482, police said. According to WCSO, three teens were involved and two of them died.

A pastor from First United Methodist Church in Taylor identified the teens as Tyler Cobb and Chase Gill. 

Tyler was the son of the assistant athletic director at Taylor High School

The third teen also injured in the accident sustained minor injuries, police said. 

Friends and loved ones of the victims held a balloon release on Sunday. 

