SAN ANTONIO — Police say an officer fired at a stolen car in a parking lot on the northwest side, but no one was injured.

The incident started around 8:40 a.m. Monday. Two officers saw a stolen car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Laureate Drive, near I-10 and Huebner. Two people were inside the stolen car.

Police say the driver of the car started to back up. That is when one of the officers fired a gunshot.

The driver then stopped, and police arrested those two people.

Police say another man inside the apartment where those people lived was arrested on outstanding warrants. There were also two women and two children inside the apartment.

The officer who fired the weapon will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation.

This makes the 11th officer-involved shooting this year involving SAPD.