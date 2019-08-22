SAN ANTONIO — School officials are urging students and their parents to remain vigilant following a near abduction at John H. Wood Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school's principal Marcus Alvarez stated that two students were walking on Wenzel Road around 3:45 p.m. when a middle-aged man called the girls over to his car.

The girls ignored him, but the man got out of his car and began walking toward the students.

Both proceeded to walk away to where their ride was waiting for them, at which point the man returned to his car and drove off.

The suspect is described as a bald, black man in his mid-40s, seen driving a silver or gray car with dark tint.

A report was filed with the North East Police and they are investigating the situation, according to the letter.

Some tips the principal offered up to parents, in addition to discussing stranger danger with them, include:

Stay with a group when walking to and/or from home.

Be cautious of adults asking for help.

If approached by a person offering rides, walk away.

Never get in a car with anyone unless your parent/guardian knows about it first.

Make sure that parents are familiar with the route that students take home and have for communication.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult and/or NEPD and SAPD.

If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help.

The letter concludes with the reenforcement that "safety is our number one concern for students."

"Administrators, teachers and our NEPD officer will continue to be visible and monitor students in the morning and afternoon."

View the full letter from Principal Alvarez below: