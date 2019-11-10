SAN ANTONIO — Two store clerks were shot and injured during a robbery at a southeast side store late Thursday night.

The robbery happened around 10:20 p.m. at the A Z Food Mart at East Southcross and South W.W. White Road.

Police say the gunman walked in and asked for cash, but the clerks would not give him any. That's when he started shooting inside the store.

A woman was shot in the leg and a man was hit in the backside. They were both taken to BAMC and are in stable condition.

The gunman ran off and has not been arrested.