LUMBERTON, Texas — Two children from Southeast Texas are heading to the "city of dreams" as they continue their journey to chase TV aspirations.

Evan Soto, 13, and Keeley Begeman, 7, performed in a play called "The Happy Elf" in Beaumont a few years ago.

Like a storybook, they are together once again, but this time on a much bigger stage.

On June 20, both families will be at the live premiere of "90 Feet From Home," inside the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The movie stars names like Shawn Michaels, Dean Cain, and Eric Roberts. Begeman, who lives in Lumberton, plays the character Kay Conway.

"So, I pretend it's my birthday and I'm turning seven," Begeman said. "Everyone sings happy birthday to me and it's really happy."

Evan Soto, of Beaumont, got his start around the same time as Begeman, roughly three years ago.

The 13-year-old plays Travis Pillar in the movie. Soto has played in a number of roles throughout his young career and said he enjoys the journey.

"Plenty of new things to see, new things to do," Soto said. "It's not the same old thing every single day, it's just fun."

Soto has also played in short films and had the opportunity to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Despite his early success, Soto told 12News it's a humbling experience.

"It's hard to do, but it pays off," Soto said. "Not just in money but in experience with other people."

Begeman's career to date focused on plays and commercials. She described one moment when her teacher showed her classmates what she does on the screen.

"Once my teacher put on her screen, a video of me doing something," Begeman said. "The whole class looked at me like 'whoa.'"

Soto and Begeman commit a lot of time to acting, traveling across the country and practicing their skills. When they return home to Southeast Texas after auditions and roles, both make sure they find time to be a kid.

Soto said he likes to hang out with friends, play football and be around his dogs. Begeman also enjoys spending time with other kids and playing games when she gets the chance.

"90 Feet From Home" is a crime/thriller movie and portrays a former MLB player who returns home to his abusive step-father.

The movie is inspired by true events, and plans to be in theaters later this summer, according to the families.

