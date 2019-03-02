SAN ANTONIO — A shooting on the city's southwest side overnight left two in critical condition, according to San Antonio Police.

Around 3 am Sunday, SAPD said a man and woman sitting in their car outside of their home near Fairshire and Five Palms Drive when they were ambushed.

They told police a black vehicle pulled up beside them and open fired into their car.

When emergency crews arrived at the southwest-side subdivision, the woman was found unresponsive. They were able to locate a faint pulse and transport her to University Hospital. She was last reported in critical condition.

The male victim was also transported to University Hospital. He was last reported in serious condition.

The man told police he doesn't know why they would be targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.