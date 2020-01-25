ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 24-year-old woman and her 17-month-old son were identified Monday as the two people found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) last week.

Tristen Watson ended her own life with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a report from the coroner's office.

Her son, Christopher Watsen, also died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was homicide, the report says.

Rangers discovered the bodies Friday while searching for someone who was reported to be suicidal, said Kyle Patterson, a spokesperson for RMNP.

Rangers found that person's vehicle near Upper Beaver Meadows Road and began looking for them, Patterson said.

Eventually, they found two bodies.

Patterson said traffic entering the park through the Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance was temporarily held from about 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. while rangers were searching for the person.

