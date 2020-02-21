SAN ANTONIO — The CDC confirmed two more cases of coronavirus at JBSA-Lackland from among the passengers of the cruise ship, Diamond Princess.

The CDC said in a press conference Friday that the two cases at Lackland are among the 18 total confirmed cases from the 329 total quarantined cruise ship passengers returned to the United States.

Among those 18, 11 are being treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, five were at Travis Air Force Base and two were at JBSA-Lackland.

Lackland was chosen as one of four quarantine sites for potential coronavirus cases. The first group of 91 people who had been in the Wuhan area of China were brought on February 6. That first wave has been released from the 14-day quarantine.

The second group of evacuees arrived at the military base on February 17 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The CDC says the entire group of passengers is considered high risk.

RELATED: Quarantine lifted for first wave of coronavirus evacuees in SA

RELATED: 2 former cruise ship passengers with virus have died

RELATED: Coronavirus death toll hits 2,100 in mainland China