SAN ANTONIO — Police say armed men barged into a home southwest of downtown and demanded drugs.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Noria Street. Police say two men with shotguns forced their way into the home and asked the people inside to hand over drugs.

When they realized the people in the home did not have any drugs, they left, according to police.

No one was hurt and police are still investigating.