SAN ANTONIO — Two men were shot after a fight outside an apartment complex Tuesday night on the northwest side.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. at the Sherril Oaks Apartments off Bandera near Loop 410.

Two suspects reportedly approached the men in front of the apartments. They got into an argument and one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot both of the men, according to police.

Both men, one was in his 50's and the other in his 20's, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested.