SAN ANTONIO — Two men were nearly killed after a pickup truck slammed into the back of their car on the south side early this morning.

According to SAPD, the two men pulled over with a broken down car in the 6800 block of the Interstate 35 Access Road.

While they were on the side of the road, a white pickup truck slammed into the back of their car just after 2:30 a.m.

The men jumped out of the way, but one of the men may have a broken arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup is being assessed for DWI. It is possible that the driver will face intoxication assault charges.