SAN ANTONIO — Two men are facing charges after police say they sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Jamerterious Lawrence, 20, and Xavier Green, 19, are charged with sexual assault of a child

According to an arrest report, the teenager told police she met the two men on Instragram and arranged to meet up after she ran away from home. They met at an apartment on Blanco Road, where the victim said she was forced to have sex February 13 through February 17.

Officials say she got a ride back to her home and made an outcry to her guardian.

Police say they were able to identify Lawrence through his Instagram account. Both men were arrested.