HOUSTON - Two people were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to a "white powdery substance" in a package found at Ted Cruz's office on Tuesday.

Cruz's office confirmed the latest information at 12:30 p.m. The office says the two people hospitalized were not Cruz's staff members. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The 9th floor of the Phoenix Tower was evacuated after the package was found, HFD said in a tweet.

HFD HazMat is now on the scene and is working to determine the nature of the substance.

There are currently two foreign consulates visiting in the Greenway Plaza at this time.

There have also been reports from the Pentagon about packages found on Tuesday that may contain ricin. The FBI is now investigating.

It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

