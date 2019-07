Lindsay Reed from Woodbury sent KARE 11 some stunning footage of two eagles fighting in her backyard.

She said there has been an eagle nest in her yard ever since she moved into the home three years ago.

Reed said she heard a thump and her dog started barking downstairs. She ran down and saw two eagles fighting.

RELATED: Photographer of 'Eagle Uber' explains how he got the shot

Reed mentioned the eagles can be seen hanging out on her roof and on her outdoor fireplace.

Lindsay Reed