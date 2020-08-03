CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This story has been updated.

On Sunday night, March 8, officials with Corpus Christi police and the mother of two Corpus Christi girls who had been reported missing, confirmed to 3News that they had been found.

It was around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when the mother of the girls notified 3News that the girls had been found and were safe. Senior Corpus Christi Police Officer Travis Pace also confirmed that information to be true.

It was Saturday night around 11 p.m. when the two girls were reported missing and last seen by their mother. The two missing girls were considered runaways, police say.

The Corpus Christi Police Department as well as the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department investigated this case.

