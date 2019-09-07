DEL RIO, Texas — Last week, Border Patrol agents arrested two convicted sex offenders in separate incidents at the Bracketville and Eagle Pass stations.

The previously deported felons were arrested on July 6.

A Honduran national was arrested at the Bracketsville station after making illegal entry into the U.S.

Later that same day, Border Patrol agents at the Eagle Pass Station arrested a Mexican national.

Both men face a charge of 're-entry after deportation,' which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said, "The arrests of these convicted sex offenders illustrate the importance of our agency's ongoing mission to protect the people of the United States and our communities."