Two children, an 8-year-old and a 14-year-old, died in Norcross on Wednesday night in a car crash, Gwinnett County Police announced Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Steve Reynolds Boulevard and involved three cars and eight people.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that Cindy Catalan-Ordonez, 28, crossed into oncoming traffic on Steve Reynolds Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross, striking 38-year-old Rithy Kim’s Toyota Rav 4.

From that sudden impact, 22-year-old Jaleia Foxx driving a Honda Civic crashed from behind into Kim’s Rav 4.

Together, these crashes killed Kim’s two children traveling in the vehicle, 8-year-old Vincent Kim and 14-year-old Kristin Kim.

Rithy Kim’s spouse, 37-year-old Rachana Tep, was also in the vehicle, and survived.

Foxx was also traveling with an infant daughter, 1-year-old Emma Foxx. She survived, but her condition is unknown. Janelle Roberson, 22, also was in the Honda Civic and survived.

According to police, all eight people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity.

Police said Catalan-Ordonez “may likely face criminal charges.”

“Though the loss of life in any traffic collision is terrible, it is especially heart-breaking when the death involves a child,” Gwinnett Police said in a release. “Our thoughts are with the Kim family as they cope with the loss of both children.”

MORE HEADLINES