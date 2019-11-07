SAN ANTONIO — Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, SAPD received a call about a skull found in Tobin Park on the city's northeast side.

The caller told police that he saw vultures circling near the park and found a skull.

Officers arrived and met the caller who walked them to the area where he found the skull.

As they looked around the area, officers came across a second decomposed body about 75 yards away, near the park's Oakwell Trailhead, from where the skull was found.

The Medical Examiner took photos and CSI collected evidence before removing the remains.

At this time, it is unclear of the manner of death and the case remains under investigation.