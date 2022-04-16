Two Austin police officers hospitalized after reportedly being hit by a drunk driver

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers are at Dell Seton Saturday morning after a woman suspected of drunk driving reportedly hit them, according to the Austin Police Department Command Watch. Their injuries are being described as severe but non-life-threatening.
It happened just before 3 a.m. in the Red River Cultural District, near East 7th Street and Red River. The woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and is expected to face multiple charges.
The Austin Police Department said they will disclose the officers' identities at a later time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: