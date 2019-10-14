KENNER, La. — It was a happy reunion on live television.

As a two-alarm fire burned parts of their pet grooming business, Janet Dupris and Courtney Bergeron waited anxiously to find hear if their pet cat and parrot had survived.

According to the Kenner Fire Department, a two-alarm started fire at a business complex in the 2300 block of Veterans Boulevard. The fire affected several businesses including Angel's Pet Grooming.

"Unfortunately we have a cat and a bird in our shop, and we haven't heard," Dupris, the owner of Angel's Pet Grooming said. "They opened the door and the ceiling was coming down."

That is when a Kenner firefighter walked out of the building with the white cat in his arms. The reunion was captured on live television.

"He's wet, but he's okay!" Durpis told WWL-TV's Duke Carter.

Moments later firefighters returned with the parrot.

