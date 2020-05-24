Two adults from SA killed, three children injured in San Marcos rollover accident

Police say there five adults and five children in the Ford Explorer that crashed.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said two adults from San Antonio died and three children were injured in a rollover accident in San Marcos Saturday night.

At around 7:40 p.m., police said a 2002 Ford Explorer went off the highway on I-35 in San Marcos and flipped several times. The SUV landed on the access road.

Police said there were five children and five adults in the vehicle. One passenger, identified as Destiny Bridges, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Sean Thompson, 31, died later at the hospital, according to police.

Among the five children, three of them, ages 7,8, and 9 were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two children, ages 8 and 10, did not require hospital care and were release to relatives, police said.

The other three adults in the SUV were also taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known.

Police said the family was headed to a gathering in the Austin area and only the SUV's driver was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators also said that speed and a blown tire were factors in the crash. They also said the Ford Explorer was only suited for five passengers.