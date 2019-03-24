SAN MARCOS, Texas — It's a favorite summer activity for those living or visiting in Central Texas – tubing.

"I've never done this before," said Kasey Kephart, who is visiting from New York with her friends.

"We're here for my sister's bachelorette party," she said. "So we wanted to do something fun."

Back home in the northeast, it's not normal to just hop in a river with a tube.

"It's nice we can do this in Texas," Kephart said.

Most importantly while being safe.

"The recreational use of the San Marcos river has exploded," said Alex Roeber, general manager of Texas State Tubes. "There's always a level of risk when coming to a river like this, but we've manicured the river to remove large obstruction from the waterways."

Roeber says the best form of safety is self-awareness while out floating.

"We're really keying on folks in taking care of themselves," he said. "It's important knowing what's right or wrong.

Wearing sandals and being prepared with sunscreen is also important.

Roeber said if thunder is involved around the area, it's best to stay out of the water. And if you are drinking while floating the river, it's important to have a designated driver.

Texas State Tubes partners up with the Austin Tour Company to cut down on drinking and driving.

If you are looking to get picked up in Downtown Austin and dropped off at the same spot, click here.

RELATED:

Scattered showers dampen Labor Day weekend for San Marcos tubing businesses

Tubing resumes after fluid leaks into Comal River

WATCH: Several cans found in San Marcos River after Memorial Day