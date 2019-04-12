SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District officials are reporting a case of Tuberculosis on the John Jay High School campus.

Parents were notified of the illness on Wednesday. The school's website says Metro Health was notified as well that some students and staff members were potentially exposed.

The person with TB is in stable condition, according to officials, and will not return to the school until no longer infectious. TB is a bacterial infection that typically affects the lungs.

The school is hosting an informational meeting about TB on Thursday, December 5th, 6:00 p.m. in the John Jay High School Auditorium.