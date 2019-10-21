ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District issued an apology on social media after it posted an edited photo.

The original photo, a boy wearing a ‘Trump 2020’ shirt and a ‘Trump 2020’ hat was cropped and there was a slight edit on the hat, so you could only see the ‘2020’ part.

Shortly after, MoDOT Northeast District issued an apology with the original photo. ‘We apologize for the error in judgment in editing this photo. Here is the original post and photo,’ MoDOT Northeast District said on Facebook.

Facebook

Mitchel Lemons from Nebo, Illinois won the opportunity to push the detonator for the first blast to take down two spans on the old Champ Clark Bridge on Oct. 18. He bought a raffle ticket to benefit local EMS.

‘Thanks MoDOT for admitting you made a mistake. Proud of you!’ One person said on the post.

‘I sure hope this young man don’t read some of these comments. He’s a young man who won a contest. He wore what he wanted, I’m sure there was no dress code. It’s ridiculous that there is always bashing and bullying. This is not about Trump, this is about a boy who got to help demolish the bridge,’ Another person said.

5 On Your Side reached out to MoDOT for a statement Monday morning, but have not heard back.

St. Louis news

