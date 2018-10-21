HOUSTON – The Trump campaign is hosting a tailgate party before the Make America Great Again rally on Monday.

Organizers said the "Big Texas Tailgater" will start at 6:30 p.m. and will feature foods trucks and live music courtesy of the Marcus Eldridge Band and the Will Carter bank. Trump’s campaign spokespeople will also make appearances.

Organizers said tickets sales for the rally have exceeded 100,000 online. If you are unable to get inside, a big screen will be at the tailgate for attendees to see President’s Trump speech.

“Texas is so big and so will be the turnout for our MAGA rally in Houston, Texas Monday,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J, Trump for President, Inc. “That’s why we’ve organized the Donald Trump – Big Texas Tailgater outside the Toyota Center. We’ll have great food, live music, big screens, and a great time for all of our guests. Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be as big as Texas – it’s going to be epic,” he concluded.

President Trump’s rally will be held at the Toyota Center. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

For registration, tap/click here.

