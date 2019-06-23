DURHAM, Maine — Androscoggin Sheriff's Office and State Police are investigating a car crash in the that sent two people to the hospital. It happened around 6:25 P.M. Saturday at the intersection of Royalsborough Road and Rabbit Road.

Durham Fire and Rescue says a 2004 Honda Pilot appeared to have failed to yield to the right of way and entered the intersection and was struck by a New Model Ford F350 Towing a 27ft loaded horse trailer.

The driver of the Honda was transported Central Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight with significant injuries and the passenger was transported by ground for non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Four horses suffered minor injuries from the crash. Investigators have not released any further information.

