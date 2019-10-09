DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A truck carrying 10,000 pounds of explosive ammonium nitrate and fuel oil emulsion overturned in Dawson County on Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a mile-long stretch of Highway 53, Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services said.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical primarily used in fertilizer. It was used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The county fire service said the truck leaked a "small amount of product."

"A haz-mat clean up contractor is on scene and will be handling the mitigation of the incident," Dawson County Fire said.

It added that there were no homes in the immediate evacuation area.

A wreck involving at least four vehicles occurred at Sundown Way, a lightly populated residential area off Highway 53, according to Georgia Department of Transportation information. It happened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

At least two people were injured. The injuries were described by authorities as minimal.

The situation closed a mile-long stretch of the highway, which is less than two miles from the North Georgia Premium Outlets mall, between Dawson Forest Road and Blue Ridge Overlook.

The roadway will be closed for several hours, according to fire officials.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office, Dawson County Fire Department, GDOT and Georgia State Patrol are on the scene, and the Forsyth County hazardous materials unit is en route.

Aerial video showed multiple emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

WXIA

Stephen Boissy/WXIA

